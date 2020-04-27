Front seat of history: I drove Madiba to freedom
Mzunani Roseberry Sonto slept like a child on Freedom’s Eve, waking up regularly in anticipation of what the morning would bring. Sleep finally gave way to the euphoria of placing his cross on a ballot paper for the first time.
Just four years before, he had been behind the wheel of the silver Toyota Cressida that transported Nelson Mandela from Victor Verster prison the day he was released...
