Senior Eastern Cape traditional leader killed in his home

The AbaThembu kingdom is mourning the death of prominent traditional leader Nkosi Siyabulela Zweledinga Manyaka, who was gunned down near Mthatha this week.



Manyaka, 44, of the Madiba clan and one of the senior members of the royal family, was shot and killed by gunmen at his home in Ndundumeni village on Tuesday night...

