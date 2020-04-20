Black rhinos are surviving poaching better than white ones. This is why
Rhinos have been butchered by poachers at an alarming rate over the past 12 years, but remarkably, the more endangered black rhinos have not suffered as badly and their numbers are increasing slowly but steadily.
Overall, many more than 8,500 rhinos, mostly white rhinos, have been slaughtered for their horns in SA since 2008...
