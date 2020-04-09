President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA at 8pm

President Cyril Ramaphosa will speak to SA “on the continuing efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus” at 8pm on Thursday.

In a statement, his spokesperson Khusela Diko said that the address comes after a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council on Wednesday, as well as consultations Ramaphosa held with “various social partners” during the course of the day.

On Wednesday, it was announced that 18 South Africans had died from Covid-19, the respiratory illness causes by the coronavirus. There were 1,845 confirmed cases across the country.