Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels dropping faster due to Covid-19

As the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases increase in Nelson Mandela Bay, the dam levels continue to decrease — sitting at a combined level of 23.77% on Monday.

Three days before the forced lockdown on March 26, the combined level of the city’s four major storage dams were 25.05%.

Infrastructure and engineering political head Andile Lungisa said the city was facing two disasters, with the consequences of both dire for the city.

“The drought and Covid-19 will be devastating on different fronts,” he said.

Infrastructure executive director Walter Shaidi proposed at a council meeting in February that the city hire seven contractors to tackle the city’s more than 10,000 reported leaks.

However, Lungisa said the lockdown had stymied this plan as the contractors were not considered part of the municipality’s essential services.