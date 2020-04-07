News

Zwelinzima Vavi on the mend after Covid-19 scare

07 April 2020
SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi. File photo.
SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi. File photo.
Image: Daniel Born

SA Federation of Trade Union's general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has been discharged from hospital.

Vavi tweeted at about 11.30am on Tuesday that he was home after spending the weekend in hospital.

“I was discharged from hospital. Resting at home now but still in isolation.

“Will test on Monday but I remain positive that victory is certain.

“Thank you all of you for so much love and solidarity. My wife and 7-year-old boy ha[be] shown no symptoms whatsoever,” he tweeted.

Vavi, announced on Thursday that he had tested positive for the highly infectious coronavirus.

On Saturday he released a video of himself in which he was sweating heavily.

Latest Videos

Our Direct Human Ancestor Homo Erectus Is Older Than We Thought
One month of Covid-19 in SA: Here’s how it spread and affected millions

Most Read

X