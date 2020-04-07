Zwelinzima Vavi on the mend after Covid-19 scare

SA Federation of Trade Union's general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has been discharged from hospital.

Vavi tweeted at about 11.30am on Tuesday that he was home after spending the weekend in hospital.

“I was discharged from hospital. Resting at home now but still in isolation.

“Will test on Monday but I remain positive that victory is certain.

“Thank you all of you for so much love and solidarity. My wife and 7-year-old boy ha[be] shown no symptoms whatsoever,” he tweeted.

Vavi, announced on Thursday that he had tested positive for the highly infectious coronavirus.

On Saturday he released a video of himself in which he was sweating heavily.