Jayde hitman’s dad gunned down
The father of one of the hitmen who killed much-loved Uitenhage school teacher Jayde Panayiotou has been gunned down, just three months after her killer husband’s father was similarly murdered.
Investigations into both shootings are ongoing no arrests have been made...
