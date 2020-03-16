Coronavirus: Here are the ports that are being closed

Saldanha Terminal is Africa's largest iron ore exporter. Transnet states it also handles commodities such as lead, steel and granite, trading with Europe and China, as well as West and East Africa.

The Mossel Bay port is the second sea point to be closed.

Other ports affected are: Alexander Bay, Sendelingsdrift, Onseepkans, McCarthys Rest, Middelpunt, Rietfontein, Gemsbok Twee Rivieren; Bray; Mokopong; Mokghibistadt; Swartkopfontein; Derdepoort; Stockpoort; Platjan; Pondrift; Zanzibar; Pafuri; Giriyondo; Emahlatini; Bothashoop; Waverley; Nerston; Josefsdal; Kosi Bay; Onverwacht; Sani Pass; Boesmansnek; Tellebridge; Ongeluksnek; Ramatsiliso; Mononsthapass; Peka Bridge; Makhaleng and Sephaphusgate.