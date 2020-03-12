Suspects behind cash-in-transit heist escape from custody in police vehicle

Four men, arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist, have escaped police custody using a police vehicle, Eastern Cape police said on Thursday.

The four fled on Wednesday from Whittlesea, near Komani, Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said.

“According to the report, the four suspects were to be transported to the court from Wittlesea when they seized firearms and a police vehicle, before escaping,” Kinana said.

“The police vehicle was later found abandoned in the vicinity of Dongwe. However, the two firearms could not be found.”

The men have also been linked to a rape case.

Kinana asked community members to contact their nearest police station should they spot the suspects.

“The members of the community are warned not to attempt to apprehend these criminals, as they are believed to be very dangerous and armed,” he said.

Once rearrested, they will face further charges of escaping from custody, robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.