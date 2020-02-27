Provincial health department hosting summit to address medic issues

The Eastern Cape department of health is holding a two-day summit to review the state of the province’s ambulances and Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

The summit, which started on Thursday, is being held at East London’s Premier Hotel Regent and aims to address key issues plaguing the industry.

It is part of health MEC Sindiswa Gomba’s efforts to find interventions to improve access to good quality emergency medical services.

Provincial health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said one of the topics is the spate of attacks against EMS across the Eastern Cape, particularly in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Earlier in February, one ambulance was torched and another stoned while responding to a call-out in the Vastrap informal settlement near Booysen Park.

Days later, medics were robbed in Walmer Township while responding to an emergency call about a pregnant woman in difficulty.

“She [Gomba] has been very concerned about the spate of random attacks on EMS personnel in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro and the employee strikes that have been in the media over the past few months,” Kupelo said.

He was referring to go-slows and strikes by the state ambulance service due to lack of overtime payment.

The issue was partly resolved earlier in February with most of the overtime being paid to staff.

The ripple effect of the industrial action was poor response times to emergencies, which Kupelo said was another concern raised by the MEC.

He said the objectives of the summit were to review the state of the emergency services industry and to develop ways to improve efficiency.

“The summit is being attended by EMS employees, union representatives and top management of the department of health.”

Other issues being discussed include non-compliance protocols with the new EMS regulations, upskilling of staff, skills retention and fleet management logistics.

The attacks on medics have seen several high-risk areas — called red zones — established throughout the metro. These zones will only be entered with a police escort.

Kupelo said the summit would involve discussions with management on how to address these issues.