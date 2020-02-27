Linkside Pre-Primary teeing up for golf day

Port Elizabeth’s Linkside Pre-Primary is getting into the swing of things for its annual golf day on Friday March 6 at the Humewood Golf Club.

This event is the school’s main fundraiser for the year and all the staff and parents get involved to make sure the day is a huge success.

Principal Sharon Westcott said: “This year we celebrate our 11th golf day at the Humewood Golf Club.

“It is one of the biggest golf days in terms of players, sponsors, prizes and spectators. We are very excited.”

Mieke Rademeyer at Humewood Golf Club said: “Humewood has been the proud host of the Linkside Pre-Primary Golf Day for a few years and it’s definitely one of our most popular golf days.

“It’s always well supported, regardless of whether the famous Humewood Links weather comes through — which can see winds gusting at 60kmh.

“We really love hosting fundraising golf days, for schools in particular, and look forward to being the host course for the Linkside day for many years to come,” Rademeyer said.

Linkside Pre-Primary, which is a boy’s school, was founded in 1973.

“We rely on fundraising to provide the boys with the great facilities that they presently enjoy,” Westcott said.

The Mantis Collection is on board again this year and has sponsored some amazing prizes for a raffle.

Westcott said: “We were very fortunate when The Mantis Collection joined our golf day as the prizes they sponsored took our golf day to another level.

“This is the fifth year that we are associated with Mantis Collection and we are very grateful for their generosity and support.”

The group corporate sales for Mantis, Chantal de Cruz Davidge, said the company loved to be a part of the day as they get maximum exposure with golfers.

“It's probably one of the most supported golf days in Port Elizabeth.

“It is also a lot of fun for golfers and sponsors. From a marketing perspective we get a lot of exposure and great brand awareness for Mantis.”

This year Mantis has sponsored prizes for a raffle as part of the fundraising for the school.

First prize is a four-night stay for two people at Mantis Nungwi Dreams in Zanzibar which includes accommodation and breakfast and return flights from Johannesburg to Zanzibar with Mango Airlines.

Second prize is a two-night stay for two people at Mantis Founders Lodge which includes accommodation, all meals and game drives.

The third prize is a two-night stay for two people at Oceana Beach and Wildlife Reserve which includes accommodation, all meals and nature drives.

The raffle tickets will be available to purchase from Lyndsay Steele at Linkside Pre-Primary between 8am and 12am. They will be R100 per ticket.

For any queries, contact Lyndsay Steele on 041-373-6019.