Nelson Mandela Bay hosts National Police Day events over weekend

The national police commissioner, deputy minister and several other high-ranking officials arrived in Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday, ahead of the four-day National Police Day event.

This week has seen hundreds of senior officials arriving in the Bay, which is the 2020 host of the Annual National Excellence Awards, National Police Day and the Police Golf Day.

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole and deputy police minister Cassel Mathale spent Friday morning at the Port Elizabeth Golf Club in Mill Park to launch the event. .

Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga will host the golf day event on Friday, which will see other high-ranking officials including premier Oscar Mabuyane in attendance. .

Minister Gen Bheki Cele will arrive in the Bay during the course of the weekend.

The golf day is sponsored by various businesses and the money is donated to the police educational fund for the children of officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo described the event, which ends on Monday night, as the busiest week on the national police calendar.

“This weekend Port Elizabeth will be abuzz with police officers from nine provinces.

“Their presence in the friendly city will result in an instant boost to local business, police visibility and general public safety,” he said.

On Sunday, the delegation will hand over a three-bedroom house to Motherwell resident Sisana Mbinambina, 79, who has been living in a one-room shack with her daughter and five grandchildren.

On Sunday evening, the awards will take place at the Boardwalk Hotel and Casino.

“Our important guests, the nominees and finalists in the National Excellence Awards are also arriving from various provinces,” Naidoo said.

“These are the men and women who have risen against all odds and went beyond the call of duty in the execution of their tasks.

“As an act of gratitude, they will be recognised and awarded in different employee categories.

“This is done to motivate them and encourage others to emulate the good deeds from the winners,” Naidoo said.

Late on Monday afternoon, National Police Day will be held at the Gelvandale Stadium, where the SAPS will pay respect to those killed in the line of duty.