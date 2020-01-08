Three Eastern Cape pupils among SA’s top 33
“Two years ago, my daughter said ‘Mama I am going to be on TV with the minister’ and now we are here,” a delighted Mirriam Mkunqwana said on Tuesday.
Mkunqwana is the mother of one of three Eastern Cape matriculants who, despite their humble beginnings, claimed a spot among the top 33 pupils in the country from public schools. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.