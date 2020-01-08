Three Eastern Cape pupils among SA’s top 33

PREMIUM

“Two years ago, my daughter said ‘Mama I am going to be on TV with the minister’ and now we are here,” a delighted Mirriam Mkunqwana said on Tuesday.



Mkunqwana is the mother of one of three Eastern Cape matriculants who, despite their humble beginnings, claimed a spot among the top 33 pupils in the country from public schools. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.