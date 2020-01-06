MultiChoice to train script writers

Aspiring film and television writers have until January 31 to submit applications for the 2020 MultiChoice Talent Factory SA (MTFza) script-writing incubator.

Formerly M-Net’s Magic In Motion (MiM) Academy, the recently renamed filmmakers’ academy is launching a script-writing incubator in partnership with Wits University to upskill and mentor 12 talented writers for one year from April 2020.

The programme offers a combination of theoretical and practical components relating to the art of script writing to ensure writers are industry-ready.

Theory on script writing will be provided by Wits University while practical immersion in writing will be done in separate writing rooms, focusing on various telenovelas and dramas in development.

These will be facilitated by selected award-winning writers and producers.

There will also be an element of self-study and reflection required from the participants with the support of an experienced industry mentor.

MultiChoice CEO for general entertainment Yolisa Phahle said the group had identified a need for more scriptwriters in film and television to match the growth in local productions.

“Every great programme starts with a story. We are excited to extend our commitment to storytelling in local languages by investing in our future scriptwriters.



“Through our script writing incubator, the true potential of our talented writers will be recognised,” Phahle said.

During the intensive training programme, interns will be required to develop a script for at least one pilot episode and pitch an idea for an initial episode to M-Net.

MultiChoice SA’s executive head of corporate affairs Reggy Moalusi said: “The MiM Academy was established in 2014 and focuses on transforming the South African film and TV industry by upskilling students and empowering them with substantial knowledge and experience in just 12 months.



“MTF, which was launched in 2018 by MultiChoice Africa, does the same by upskilling the next generation of passionate young film creatives.”

To date, 58 students trained through MiM are making their mark in the video entertainment industry, having produced about 16 Mzansi Magic movies.

Some have started their own production companies, including A Tribe Called Story, Eccentric Circus and Beyond Black.

“We are empowering young scriptwriters with the necessary technical skills, knowledge and experience which they will need to start their careers and successfully transform the video entertainment industry across Africa,” MultiChoice Group executive for corporate affairs Joe Heshu said.

Applications accompanied by a writing sample, a letter of motivation and a copy of ID and qualifications are to be submitted on the MultiChoice Talent Factory portal on www.multichoicetalentfactory.com.

More information is available on the website. — TimesLIVE