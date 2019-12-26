'We forgive him, but the king needs to compensate us': Dalindyebo victim

As traditional leaders prepared to push Ramaphosa for a full presidential pardon for the king, one of his victims did not rule out the possibility of litigation if he was not compensated for his home, which was burnt down on Dalindyebo’s orders 24 years ago.

Mbuzeni Makhwenkwana, 57, told TimesLIVE this week that he wanted R400,000 from the king.

“Some of the things I lost cannot be replaced,” he said.

“My three children no longer want to come home. Each victim would be satisfied with at least R400,000. But there is [also] a case of a man who was badly beaten, he is now mentally challenged.”

Makhwenkwana said a number of “delegates” had visited him and the other victims on several occasions, asking them to forgive the king and also “checking how we would feel if the king was released from jail”.

“We said we don’t have a problem with him being released, but they must not forget that we lost our property. The king needs to compensate us.

"We can forgive him with our hearts, but that does not change the fact that we suffered losses because of his conduct – some of it is irreparable.”