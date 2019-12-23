Dora Nginza abortion clinic debacle sparks crisis

The closure of the abortion facility at Dora Nginza Hospital — triggered by nurses allegedly demanding to be paid to carry out the procedure — is placing additional strain on already overburdened state facilities in the Bay.



With only four state centres in the metro carrying out abortions, the Dora Nginza debacle has shone a light on inadequate facilities and a grim social situation where women are forced to queue every day to terminate their pregnancies...

