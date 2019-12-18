Mammoth 6-hour rescue operation to relocate pregnant 33kg python

A python weighing just more than 33kg has been rescued from the Zimbali Coastal Resort and Estate in KwaZulu-Natal.

Nick Evans, from KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian and Reptile Conversation, said he received a call from the owners of a property who said the python was under their porch.

Evans said while attempting the rescue, a bees nest was discovered and he was stung multiple times.

“I was getting stung on my head, between my eyes, on my ear, neck, arms, legs, everywhere! Apparently, once bees sting someone, it gives off a pheromone that other bees go for. So I got chased. I ran out the driveway and about 300 metres down the road. They were persistent.”

After recovering from the stings, he and his team got back to work to rescue the python.

Six hours after arriving on site, the rescuers were able to coax the python out of its den.