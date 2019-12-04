Three jailed for hijacking and robbery spree

A gang of men who terrorised, robbed and hijacked several motorists on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth in March 2014 have been jailed.

During their reign of terror, at least six motorists were hijacked and robbed near the R334 between Uitenhage and Coega.

According to police, in almost all the cases herds of cattle were ushered across the road, forcing motorists to stop.

Sakhumzi Ntando, 52, Xolani Yeye, 39, and Xolani Namba, 41, were found guilty in the Motherwell Regional Court last week after being implicated in the attacks.

While there were six incidents in March 2014 alone, Ntando was convicted of seven counts — including rape — while the other two were found guilty of one of the March robberies.

Ntando was sentenced to 65 years and life imprisonment while Yeye was given 15 years for robbery and Namba 10 years, also for robbery.

All three were arrested in NU29 Motherwell on April 11 2014.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said in almost all the cases, bank pin codes were surrendered to the men after the drivers were threatened and beaten.

Beetge said in most of the cases, an axe was used to shatter the car window when the vehicle came to a stop as a result of the cattle in the road.

“When the cattle blocked the road, the three would pounce. They would force the passenger to move to the back seat and then drive them deep into the bushes.

“One was armed with a firearm, another with a panga and the other with an axe.

“They would use the axe to smash the window and attack the driver, usually pulling them into the nearby bushes where they were beaten and forced to surrender their pin codes,” he said.

“After being bound and left in the bushes, two of the men would leave to draw money while the third attacker stayed behind.

“In one case a woman was raped and in another a woman was sexually assaulted.”

Almost all the cars were recovered after being abandoned in Motherwell — stripped of their tyres and car radios.

Beetge said similar attacks had occurred on nearby roads during the period.

“These men are suspects in other similar cases which are still under investigation.

“In most cases they were careful and covered their faces and destroyed all possible DNA evidence on the scene,” he said.