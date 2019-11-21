Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has rejected an accusation by Basani Baloyi‚ the fired chief operating officer of her office‚ that she played politics with her reports and was “playing chess with the country”.

Baloyi has approached the North Gauteng High Court to get her job back, and have the court declare that Mkhwebane abused her office and violated the constitution.

In an affidavit filed in response to the application‚ Mkhwebane said Baloyi was trying to create sensationalism around her dismissal‚ which she deemed to be fair.

She defended what Baloyi called a disturbing message‚ where Mkhwebane said she had to “play chess” in reference to the rogue unit investigation involving minister Pravin Gordhan.

“That is the nature of the inevitable chess game that comes with the territory of the office,” Mkhwebane told the court.

“Like a literal chess game‚ it features kings‚ queens‚ knights and no shortage of witting and unwitting pawns.”

Baloyi said the message showed Mkhwebane was playing a political game with her reports.

The message read: “COO. I worked with few people to deal with the sabotage of the [ Gordhan] camp.

“The notice is almost ready for rogue‚ will issue this week and report will also be issued in the manner I will determine. The notice for the president is also ready‚ will call him this week to discuss the notice.

“It is not about you but one has to play chess.”

Mkhwebane has since told the court her “reference to chess was obviously in respect of our defensive moves to counteract the sabotage and unwarranted attacks directed at the office of the public protector”.

She said she was defending her office against attempts by Gordhan to discredit it.

“If there was any alleged ‘game’ it was initiated by our assailants and we were entitled to defend the integrity of the office‚” Mkhwebane said.

Baloyi referenced four controversial reports to expose Mkhwebane’s alleged unlawful actions‚ unethical conduct and breaches of processes.

She said the way Mkhwebane handled the complaint concerning the R500‚000 payment by Bosasa to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign and the “rogue unit” investigation against Gordhan were extremely unusual.

Mkhwebane denied the accusations. — TimesLIVE