No end in sight to strike at ailing SAA

As the SAA strike enters its sixth day today, tensions remain high between trade unions and the airline's management.

SAA employees, consisting of cabin crew and technicians, downed tools on Friday to

demand higher pay and stop looming retrenchments. The strike has forced the national airline to cancel domestic flights, while international flights resumed on Monday.

Trade unions intensified the strike on Monday after failing to reach an agreement with the airline's management at the weekend.

National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) promised to shut down aviation until their demands were met.

Yesterday, SAA acting CEO Zuks Ramasia said the airline was ready to negotiate with employees to end the strike.