News

Surprise CEO for Eskom announced

By Carol Paton - 18 November 2019
Andre de Ruyter has been appointed chief executive of Eskom.
Andre de Ruyter has been appointed chief executive of Eskom.
Image: Supplied

Andre de Ruyter, CEO of packaging group Nampak, has been appointed CEO of Eskom, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Monday. 

The appointment has been keenly awaited by political stakeholders, markets and the public as fixing Eskom is widely acknowledged as the most urgent and pressing priority the economy faces. 

BusinessLIVE reported that De Ruyter was a surprise appointment as it had not been widely known that he had applied for the job. There was a strong lobby within the ANC and broader black lobby groups that the CEO be a black South African.

This is a developing story.

Latest Videos

Inside the Gupta's Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
Meet the DA's new interim leader: All you need to know about John Steenhuisen

Most Read

X