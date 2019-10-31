News

KwaZulu-Natal hit by 'massive tremor'

By TimesLIVE - 31 October 2019
Dozens of KwaZulu-Natal residents took to social media to post about a 10-second tremor.
Hundreds of KwaZulu-Natal residents from Umhlanga to Underberg were left shaken, literally, on Thursday when they experienced what has been described as a tremor.

The movement lasted for about 10 seconds with social media users posting about it from Underberg and Nottingham Road in the KZN midlands, to Umhlanga on the north coast and Isipingo on the south coast.

The provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs couldn't immediately confirm the phenomenon.

This is a developing story.

