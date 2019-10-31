More than R70k raised to help 'struggling' SA music legend Steve Newman

Fans and friends of veteran musician Steve Newman have raised more than R70,000 through a crowdfunding initiative to help the struggling star avoid having to seek refuge in a homeless shelter.

Steve, a founding member of the popular African group Tananas, shocked many when he took to Facebook on Wednesday to reveal that he had hit on hard times because of the dire state of the music industry at the moment.

“Recently a friend of mine, whom I've known for 61 years, lost his job and along with his son, sleeps at a night shelter. Since the economic crunch, the music scene has changed drastically with dwindling audiences and low income.”

He added that he himself could soon lose everything and move into a shelter for the homeless.

“I've had to ask friends for help to pay rent and buy groceries. We have to move in a month and probably won't have cash for rent and deposit for a new place. We have run out of food and pet food so I think we're very close to going for the night shelter option. Sad, but a reality for many self-employed people. I will try to to remain optimistic and positive.”

His post touched many who read it and soon Alison Kipling had started a crowdfunding page to raise £2,000 (R39,000) to help pay for food and accommodation for the star.