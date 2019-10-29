Public enterprise minister Gordhan releases Eskom's plan to produce cost-effective power

Eskom power stations will be grouped into clusters and compete among each other to produce cost-effective power and give consumers a better price.

This is one of the main changes contained in government plan for Eskom document released by public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan on Tuesday.

Titled Roadmap for Eskom In a Reformed Electricity Supply Industry, the special papers flow in the announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year to separate Eskom into three subsidiaries.

These are generation, transmission and distribution. Gordhan told journalists in Pretoria that Eskom was too big to fail and too important to be allowed to operate in the way it currently does.

“This is the beginning of the process… This is not Gordhan’s plan. It is a collaborate plan within government. What we are clear is that Eskom can’t remain what it is,” he said.

To reduce the monopoly that Eskom enjoys in generation, the stations , about 16, will be grouped into clusters for internal competition. Electricity will then be bought at a competitive price, allowing consumers to benefit from the process, the papers stated. Steps will be taken to ensure that power station improves the performance from the current 71% mostly to 81%.