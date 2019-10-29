Sport

The Herald Cycle Tour 2020: All you need to know

29 October 2019

We have put together, in one place, everything you need to know about The Herald Cycle Tour 2020

ENTER NOW

CHOOSE YOUR RIDE

Sport

Road Race 2020

Next year the popular Herald Cycle Tour celebrates its 35th year of existence as one of the top cycling events in South ...

By Herald Reporter
Sport

MTB Race 2020

The Eastern Cape’s most anticipated mountain bike race is quickly approaching and riders of all abilities can expect a ...

By Herald Reporter
Sport

Junior Races 2020

DO you know a young cyclist who is eager to compete against his or her friends in a cycling race? The upcoming Powerade ...

By Herald Reporter

NEWS & FEATURES

Sport

Cyclists gear up for the 35th Herald Cycle Tour

With a few local cyclists coming along for the ride over all three decades by completing over 30 Herald Cycle Tours, it ...

By Herald Reporter
Read more

MULTIMEDIA

Your most scenic bicycle race is coming soon... Get your bicycle out of the garage. Dust off your helmet. Start...

Posted by The Herald Cycle Tour on Thursday, October 24, 2019
X