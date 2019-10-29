First VW electric car in Africa unveiled in Rwanda

The first Volkswagen electric car in Africa was unveiled in Rwanda on Tuesday.

The e-Golf is part of a joint development agreement between Volkswagen and Siemens to conduct the electric mobility feasibility project.

The pilot project will include four e-Golfs and one charging station, Volkswagen Group South Africa CEO Thomas Schäfer announced on Tuesday.

Schäfer said the plan was to make the e-Golf pilot project in Rwanda a blueprint for electric mobility in Africa.

“The success of our innovative and pioneering mobility solutions business has shown us that Rwanda has the potential to leapfrog the internal combustion engines into electric cars.

“Rwanda has a young and progressive population that appreciates individual and modern mobility,” Schäfer said.

“Together with our development partner Siemens and with the support from the government of Rwanda, Volkswagen wants to make the e-Golf pilot project in Rwanda a blueprint for electric mobility in Africa.” he said.

The plan is to increase the number of the electric cars to 50 units and 15 charging stations, depending on the outcomes of the pilot project.

The drivers and technicians who will be working with the electric cars have received specialised training in preparation for launch of the pilot project.

Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa CEO Sabine Dall'Omo said: "Our partnership with Volkswagen on this project solidifies our commitment not only to Rwanda but to the East Africa region.

"By contributing towards shaping the African market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure, while addressing skills challenges in this sector, Siemens is helping to build a more sustainable future for the people of Rwanda."