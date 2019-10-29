Everything you need to know about the 'water crisis' in SA

Water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu is concerned about “water stress”.

At a briefing on Monday, she said the water shortage was a result of high temperatures and very low rainfall.

Here's what you need to know:

What is happening?

Sisulu said dam levels were low due to poor rainfall.

“We are experiencing what we call ‘water stress’. We are facing hard realities now and have to immediately begin to disaster-proof SA.”

She urged South Africans to use water sparingly or face catastrophic consequences.

“As we work hard to avoid much-dreaded day zero, I will be announcing restrictions on water usage.”