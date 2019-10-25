Port Elizabeth matrics finally get second chance

A group of Ed-U College second-chance matric pupils in Port Elizabeth have seemingly managed to turn tragedy into triumph, following confusion over whether they would be permitted to write their final examinations.

More than 60 pupils did not receive their exam timetable, which included their exam numbers to enable them to write their final exams.

Speaking to The Herald on Thursday, the pupils said they inquired on Monday from the department of education and were told they were not registered.

However, by 6pm on Thursday, the department confirmed with the school that the pupils would be eligible to write their final exams using their ID numbers as identification.

This followed the education department initially denying ever registering Ed-U College as a second chance centre when questioned by The Herald.

“The provincial head of the second-chance programme, Penny Jafta, said Ed-U College was not registered as the second chance centre, and as such we will check where it registered itself and open a case with the police if necessary for the fact that it has defrauded people pretending to be a registered centre while it’s not,” Mtima said.