Agricultural aquaponics helps challenged pupils

A Gauteng primary school for pupils with disabilities and learning challenges has become the first of its kind to integrate aquaponics into their curriculum.

Aquaponics is an agricultural technique adapted to climate change that combines aquaculture and soilless crop growing.

Laerskool Kempton Park is leading the way in aquaponics training and started growing crops in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for schools to integrate aquaponics into their extra-curricular programmes.

Ramaphosa said to expand participation in the technical streams, several ordinary public schools were going to be transformed into technical high schools.

This would ensure that they met the growing demand for practical skills and food security in the country.

The school is the beneficiary of Inmed SA, with funding from Air Products SA.

Principal Andre Page said the system not only offered an educational platform for pupils across all grades to learn about adaptive agriculture, but provided a sustainable supply of vegetables and fish for the school's feeding scheme.