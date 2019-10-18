MEC calls for law to take its course after grade 12 pupil stabbed six times

A matric pupil has been discharged from hospital after being stabbed six times by a classmate at Mmabatho, near Mafikeng in North West, after a fight on Thursday.

The fight took place at the Kebonang Secondary School between two matric pupils, aged 21 and 23, said the department.

North West education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela condemned the incident, which she described as "uncivilised".

"Our schools are centres of learning and teaching, not battlefields,” she said.

Department spokesperson Ellias Malindi said efforts to stop the fight by security personnel were unsuccessful.

"The physical fighting continued irrespective of the earlier intervention by the security personnel. It is reported that one learner rushed out of school and came back with a knife. He chased the learner who had tried to separate the fighters and stabbed him six times in the back," said Malindi.