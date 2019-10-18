MEC calls for law to take its course after grade 12 pupil stabbed six times
A matric pupil has been discharged from hospital after being stabbed six times by a classmate at Mmabatho, near Mafikeng in North West, after a fight on Thursday.
The fight took place at the Kebonang Secondary School between two matric pupils, aged 21 and 23, said the department.
North West education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela condemned the incident, which she described as "uncivilised".
"Our schools are centres of learning and teaching, not battlefields,” she said.
Department spokesperson Ellias Malindi said efforts to stop the fight by security personnel were unsuccessful.
"The physical fighting continued irrespective of the earlier intervention by the security personnel. It is reported that one learner rushed out of school and came back with a knife. He chased the learner who had tried to separate the fighters and stabbed him six times in the back," said Malindi.
Matsema said schools in her province would not harbour criminals and called for the law to take its course.
"Our primary responsibility is to teach learners and we do not teach them to stab other learners," said Matsemela.
Matsemela, who visited the school after the incident, said the injured pupil was taken to Bophelong Hospital where he was stitched up and later discharged.
An urgent parents' meeting was held at which Matsemela said older pupils should be admitted to centres which could cater for them.
"Everybody at school should know and understand the school safety policy and admission policies. Schools should refer older learners to relevant centres for adult learning. An elderly learner should not be admitted at school unless under extreme circumstances. The same age cohort learners at school do not bully each other but they love and care for each other," she said.
Matsemela recommended that the pupil responsible for the stabbing be provided with an alternative examination centre as his safety was not guaranteed at the school.
Following the incident, counselling was arranged for pupils and teachers.
Meanwhile, Mpumalanga education MEC, Bonakele Majuba on Friday headed to the Rob Fererria Hospital in Nelspruit to to give support to a pupil who was stabbed by another student at Shobiyane Secondary School in Green Valley Circuit in the Bushbuckridge municipality on Wednesday.
"A grade 11 learner was stabbed and seriously wounded by another learner following a fight that took place at the school on Wednesday," said department spokesperson Jasper Zwane.
"The department will investigate the circumstances that led to this incident and further establish the extent to which it can support the families of the affected learners."
Majuba expressed concern over the growing violence in schools.