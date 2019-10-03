Calls for justice for slain UCT student gain momentum via #JusticeForMhleli

Calls for arrests in connection to the death of 19-year-old UCT humanities student Mhleli Mbatha are gaining momentum on Twitter.

Mhleli was killed in an apparent robbery on Saturday, while at Cape Town's Clifton 3rd beach with friends.

His father, Linda Mbatha, told TimesLIVE the family was devastated.

He said this during a trip to Cape Town to make arrangements to get his son's body home to Dundee, in KwaZulu-Natal, for a burial on Saturday.

A petition calling for SAPS to move swiftly is circulating on social media platforms. So far it has received 903 signatures.

Twitter users are also voicing their fears and frustrations, using #JusticeForMhleli.