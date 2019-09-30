Sheep ship gets go-ahead to transport 60,000 live sheep

The Al Shuwaikh, the controversial ship that has been docked in East London harbour for 11 days, has been given a clean bill of health to export sheep to Kuwait.

There was some confusion on Monday whether a final export permit had been granted, but that is only expected to occur later in the week, pending the department of rural development and agrarian reform's veterinary services giving final sign-off on 61,000 sheep meeting the required health standards for export to Kuwait.

Department spokesperson Ayongezwa Lungisa told DispatchLIVE: “We can confirm that the vessel has met all the requirements to 61,000 sheep. As a province we are satisfied that the ship has met these requirements.”

Lungisa said veterinary services had been dispatched to ascertain if the sheep were carrying diseases or ticks and had the necessary vaccinations.

Should the animals found to be in order, an export permit could be granted later this week.