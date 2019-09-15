Fleet-footed PE robbers no match for police dog Jack

Two suspected thieves who allegedly robbed a woman at an ATM in Port Elizabeth on Saturday will be appearing in court on Monday thanks to a police dog called Jack.

The suspects tried to flee on foot after police cornered their getaway vehicle in Algoa Park but were stopped dead in their tracks by Jack.

“It is alleged that on Saturday, at about 3pm, K9 unit members were patrolling near the Kenako Mall in Algoa Park when they heard a woman screaming. When they stopped, a woman in her 50s informed them that she was just robbed at the ATM of her cash and bank card and that the suspects fled in a white VW Polo.

“Members headed off in search of the vehicle and not long after, they spotted it in Daku Street in Kwazakele. When the suspects spotted the police, the front passenger exited and ran off. When the driver made a dash for freedom after ignoring several warnings to stop, Jack was released and apprehended him. The passenger seated in the back also exited and started running but Jack was soon on his heels and he too was arrested,” police said.

The complainant’s cash and bank card was found on one of the suspects, they said.

“The cash was found hidden in his shoes. Both suspects, aged 28 and 29 years old, were detained on a charge of robbery and are expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“The vehicle which belongs to the driver’s mother was seized for further investigation,” police added.