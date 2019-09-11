Proposals sought for new Bhisho offices

The Eastern Cape government has advertised a call for proposals for the development of new offices in Bhisho.

The province aims to develop the precinct through a public-private partnership model as outlined in the Public Finance Management Act and for which the National Treasury has provided approval.

In a statement, premier Oscar Mabuyane said the project would help resolve the shortage of office space in Bhisho.

“Provincial government departments are currently scattered between Bhisho, King William’s Town and East London, hindering effective and efficient co-ordination of the work of government to roll out development programmes,” Mabuyane said.

“The implementation of the Bhisho Precinct development will provide citizens with ease of access to services and bolster government’s efforts to be a responsive, people-centred and development-orientated government.

“Currently the provincial government spends too much money renting offices from private businesses.

“This arrangement make us vulnerable to price escalation,” he said.

“Through this catalytic project we will be able to reduce those costs and invest money into other development areas that require urgent investment,” Mabuyane said.

The call for proposals, which was published at the weekend, read: “We are looking for capable businesses that have the skill, resources and capability to work with us to finance, build, operate and transfer the new office precinct in Bhisho.”

The cut-off for proposals is October 31.