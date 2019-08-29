ANC Gauteng confirms decision to not axe male MEC

The ANC in Gauteng has officially confirmed the decision to defy an order by the party’s top structure to drop one male MEC for a female.

Provincial secretary Jacob Khawe today confirmed in a statement that they would seek a meeting with national leadership to communicate their decision.

Hwever, he said that they were not being defiant, but sought an audience to communicate how dropping one MEC would disrupt the provinces governing plans.

“The PEC appreciated the series of engagements the provincial office bearers (POBs) have had with structures of the movement, including the alliance on the implication of the NEC decision noting that there is still further engagement between POBs with the national leadership,” said Khawe.

SowetanLIVE reported that the ANC leadership in Gauteng had resolved that the 50% gender split in the executive will stand as they were not willing to remove anyone.

The ANC Gauteng was taken to task at an NEC meeting in July to explain why it deviated from the NEC April decision that where a premier is a man, there must be six female MECs and four male MECs.