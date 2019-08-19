Pick n Pay changes store name after Bo-Kaap backlash

Pick n Pay has agreed to rename a store in Cape Town after Bo-Kaap residents protested that the existing name was “insensitive”.

Residents descended on the store on Friday, demanding it be renamed after their suburb.

They also wanted an undertaking that the store would not sell alcohol. The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association was unhappy that the store, in Strand Street, had been named Pick n Pay De Waterkant.

“We, the Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association, have noted with grave concern the insensitive naming of your store located in the 117 Strand Street Building, Bo-Kaap, to Pick n Pay De Waterkant. It is highly insensitive, and we see it as a violation of our borders,” the association said in a statement.

“This action is reminiscent of the apartheid forced removals of the people of Bo-Kaap from the now De Waterkant area, that was part of Bo-Kaap, as is evident in the location of the Vos Street Mosque.”

They demanded an immediate name change, that the store provided meaningful employment opportunities for local residents and that it not sell alcohol. The association said it would stop at nothing to defend its heritage.