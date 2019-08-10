IN PICTURES | Residents evict 'illegal occupants' from homes in Orange Grove

Police and metro police were on Saturday afternoon monitoring the situation in Orange Grove where vigilante groups were busy evicting foreigners from houses alleged to have been hijacked from the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC).

A group calling themselves concerned residents of Orange Grove and Alexandra evicted several foreigners from their homes in Orange Grove, claiming that they were illegally occupying houses owned by the City of Johannesburg's JPC.

"We are taking back what is ours. Our government has failed us, we tried so many times to get them to intervene but they are not doing anything," Thabo Malebjoe told TimesLIVE on Saturday.