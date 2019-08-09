Two killed and 11 arrested after police intercept heist suspects in Nkandla

A possible Women's Day heist was thwarted when police intercepted 13 suspects believed to be en route to commit a business or cash-in-transit robbery in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Police officers from Nkandla and surrounding areas were mobilised in the early hours of Friday after intelligence was received about a possible robbery in the area.

KZN police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said at 1.30am police officers intercepted three vehicles used by the suspects.

"There was a shootout between the suspects and the police officers which resulted in two suspects being fatally wounded. One of the suspects' vehicles overturned as they attempted to flee, resulting in four sustaining minor injuries whilst a fifth was seriously injured and is in hospital under police guard."

Naicker said a total of 11 suspects were arrested by police.

"Five firearms with ammunition were seized from these men. Police also seized explosives that were found in their vehicles. Three vehicles have been impounded pending further investigation."

The suspects, aged between 29 and 49, will be charged with attempted murder, possession of explosives as well as possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. They are expected to appear in the Nkandla magistrate's court on Monday.