Africa's tallest building and the women behind it

Unfortunately, our women architects are battling a lot more than just minority numbers.

Atkins, a founding partner of Co-Arc, with 23 years of experience under her belt, said her female architects battle harassment from the predominantly male construction teams they work with.

Walele has worked at the site for the last two-and-a-half years. Despite her position on the team she's had to stare down groups of men making inappropriate comments, turn down unwanted advances and shrug off sexism from some of the 2,000 workers at the site.

“It can get to you and affect your work at times if you don’t deal with it. Being assertive and dealing with these incidents is crucial for women, as this behaviour is typical of all construction sites all around the world,” Walele said.

Despite this Walele said she would encourage women to work in the industry.

“I love being on site, and the growth trajectory is huge. So much more than being in an office.

“I’d encourage any woman to do this. Unfortunately many women architects don’t believe they can, because it is so male dominated.”

There may be one upside to the inappropriate attitudes of her colleagues.