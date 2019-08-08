Notorious duo killed in court in escape attempt

Some Thohoyandou high court officials were still reeling in shock yesterday following the killing of two dangerous awaiting-trial prisoners on Tuesday.

Convicted murderer and well-known criminal Mulalo Mabaya, 42, and his accomplice Thulani Majodini, 31, were shot dead in the court holding cells.

The two male prisoners, who had just appeared before the court, were being escorted from the court holding cells when they allegedly attacked one of the warders and tried to grab firearms from warders and police, including a R4 rifle, during the attempted escape.

"During the scuffle, Majodini grabbed a court orderly's firearm but it was not loaded. Then three officials - two warders and a police officer - wrangled with Mabaya over a R4 rifle," said a senior court official who chose to remain anonymous.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said a prison warder and a police officer sustained slight injuries during the scuffle.