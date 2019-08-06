Schoolgirl, 14, expelled for terrorising teachers

PREMIUM

The Northern Cape education department has given a school permission to expel a 14-year-old girl who terrorised a male and three female teachers at her school.



The teachers, Donne-lee Jano, 26, Theoline Philander, 26, and sisters Bianca Pasella, 28, and Celeste Pasella, 26, from St Philomena Intermediate School in Onseepkans, near Pofadder, were so terrified of the Grade 6 pupil that they even tried to obtain a protection order against her...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.