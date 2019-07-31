‘Rent-a-crowd’ youth called out at NMU annual youth convention

Political instability at national level creates havoc in the economy, a speaker at Nelson Mandela University’s annual youth convention said on Tuesday.

Black Management Forum president Andile Nomlala said the factional battles between ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s camp and those aligned to President Cyril Ramaphosa had grave consequences for SA, and the youth were unable to speak up due to their alignments.

Nomlala described the youth as a “rent-a-crowd”.

“The senseless, reckless and unnecessary squabbles are compromising our country.”

Directing his comments at the students present, Nomlala said: “None of you here are able to call them off and say ‘enough is enough’ because political instability – particularly within the ruling party – amounts to instability [in] our own society.

“Instead, you are participants, agents and a rent-a-crowd youth that gets used by those politicians for nothing.

“They don’t even give you the deals.

“You only drive the expensive cars, go fetch women somewhere, and you’re given a glass of alcohol and you’ve sold an entire generation for that.”

Political analyst and researcher Ralph Mathekga said there was a practice where the youth were used as a tool to disrupt meetings and burn tyres during protests.

He questioned whether the youth were an asset or a liability in the country.

“We have failed to turn the youth into an asset.

“We have failed to harness that demographic dividend and what inevitably happens is that the youth becomes a cost to society and the economy,” Mathekga said.