Five family members perish in house fire

Two other grandchildren, aged four and five, had been in separate bedrooms where they died of smoke inhalation.

Unable to open the locked doors of the house, they would take their last breaths inside. Screams of "mama, mama" woke up a neighbour, who went to see what was happening.

This was around 8.30pm on Monday.

"I heard emotional screams and asked my husband to go out [of the house] and check what was happening," said Oelfse who lives next to the family.

Oelfse said she and her husband wasted no time and pulled out fire extinguishers and hosepipes when they realised the house was ablaze.

"We called emergency services, took out about three fire extinguishers and a hosepipe, screamed for help and did everything in our power to stop the fire," she said.

Oelfse could not contain her emotions as she spoke of the ordeal.

"We're devastated, because our efforts were not enough to save them . " she said.

All that remained in the lounge were remnants of a television stand and couches.

Baby nappies, a bed and a slightly burnt wardrobe full of clothes were all that could be saved from the fire in one of the bedrooms where four and five-year-old children died.

The five-year-old was reportedly adopted by the Strauss family at birth, while the four-year-old and a six-month old were Mvundla's family.

Sibongile's brother, Mzimeni Dineka described his deceased niece as "forever talking, smiling and singing".

While the family had still been making peace with the deaths, Dineka said they took yet another blow after the mother of the two children was admitted to hospital.

"She is not well, she is traumatised, they took her to the doctor who said she must go to the hospital," he said.