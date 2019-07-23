Public protector's fate now in parliament's hands

The DA has written a letter to the National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise demanding that she expedite a process on public protector's fitness to hold office.

The letter was sent, following a scathing judgment by the Constitutional Court yesterday.

DA's parliamentary chief whip John Steenhuisen said public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane cannot recover from the damning judgment and must therefore vacate office.

Steehuisen said every report that her office will release will be "tainted" by this judgment.

"I don't think she'll come back from this, because I think she undermined, first of all, the integrity and the image of that office," he said.