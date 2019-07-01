Ride-hailing industry under siege
Attacks spike as drivers targeted for cash, vehicles
The e-hailing industry, including Uber and Bolt, is under attack in Nelson Mandela Bay, with drivers targeted by syndicates for their cellphones, money and cars.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.