Life sentence plus 15 years for man who caused Sadia Sukhraj's death

Sibonelo Mkhize, the man accused of the murder of nine-year-old Sadia Sukhraj, was handed a life imprisonment for two murders and 15 years for aggravated robbery following a botched hijacking in Shallcross, Chatsworth, in May 2018.

Mkhize was convicted on Monday by Durban High Court judge Esther Steyn of aggravated robbery for the hijacking and the murders of Sadia Sukhraj and his accomplice, Siyabonga Bulose.

The murder convictions were based on the doctrine of common purpose, because it was common cause that Sadia’s father, Shailendra Sukhraj, fired the fatal shots in an attempt to stop the car and save his daughter.

Although Mkhize, 39, did not pull the trigger of the gun that killed Sadia, Steyn on Monday found him guilty of the schoolgirl’s murder as well as that of Bulose.