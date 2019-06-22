News

Ramaphosa appoints five new SCA judges - and three of them are women

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 22 June 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the appointment of five judges to the Supreme Court of Appeal.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday announced the appointment of five judges to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). 

The appointments come after recommendations made by the Judicial Service Commission.

The five judges are: Justice Daniel Vuminkosi Dlodlo, Justice Caroline Elizabeth Heaton Nicholls, Justice Fikile Eunice Mokgohloa, Justice Yvonne Thokozile Mbatha and Justice Clive Michael Plasket.

“The President has also in terms of section 174(3) of the Constitution appointed the Justice Xola Mlungisi Petse as Deputy Judge President of the Supreme Court of Appeal,” the presidency said in a statement.

The President has wished the justices well in their new positions.

“These appointments - of which three are women, reflect government’s commitment to the ongoing transformation of the Bench,” Ramaphosa said.

