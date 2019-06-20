Government's failure to condemn 'racist' social media posts sets SA back, warn experts

Most South Africans do not want to their politicians playing race games – instead, they want them to focus on creating jobs and fixing the economy.

This is according to Institute of Race Relations (IRR) associate Gabriel Crous, who was responding to the latest social media storms created by Zindzi Mandela and Panyaza Lesufi.

"Since the new dawn, we have expected a retreat in government-issued racial rhetoric, but instead of this we have seen it being ramped up again and again," Crous said.

He said what was taking place on Twitter and within certain elements of the ANC, the hallways of parliament, "and now Denmark and diplomatic corridors is different to what is really going on in South Africa".