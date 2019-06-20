The ANC has changed its plans to charge controversial Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr barely 15 hours after announcing it would open a case of crimen injuria against him.

After issuing a statement on Wednesday night saying it would open the case on Thursday in Cape Town‚ the ANC on Thursday said it had postponed the move for next Monday in Johannesburg.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party had decided it would make more sense to lay the charge in Johannesburg‚ where the ANC head office is located‚ for purposes of monitoring the case's progress.

Hofmeyr landed himself in hot water after a controversial Tweet he posted on Wednesday addressed to SA's ambassador to Denmark‚ Zindzi Mandela‚ and DA MP Phumzile van Damme threatening them that "when you come to take our lives and land‚ you will die".