Ward councillor murdered in the Eastern Cape

By Nico Gous - 16 June 2019
A ward councillor was shot dead in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

"It is alleged that the deceased was on his way home while he was dropping off a passenger near his home from town. An unknown man appeared and fatally shot the deceased," police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said in a statement on Saturday. 

The ward councillor, 59, was dead by the time police arrived on the scene.

He was the councillor of ward 15 at Rasmeni administrative area in Engcobo.

