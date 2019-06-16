Ward councillor murdered in the Eastern Cape
A ward councillor was shot dead in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.
"It is alleged that the deceased was on his way home while he was dropping off a passenger near his home from town. An unknown man appeared and fatally shot the deceased," police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said in a statement on Saturday.
The ward councillor, 59, was dead by the time police arrived on the scene.
He was the councillor of ward 15 at Rasmeni administrative area in Engcobo.